Bangladesh's T20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, local media reported.

The 34-year-old seasoned all-rounder was scheduled to fly to Pakistan via Dubai on Sunday night, but he has instead gone into self-isolation after his COVID-19 reports returned positive.

He is also doubtful for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which is set to get underway on November 21 or 22.

Mahmudullah will likely take a second test soon, according to ‘Daily Star’.

Mahmudullah was roped in as the replacement for Moeen Ali by PSL table-toppers Multan Sultans.

The tournament, played in February-March, was put on hold following the outbreak of coronavirus right after the league stage was done. PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016.

As per Bangladesh government regulations, an outbound passenger needs to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate before leaving the country.

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were called up for the PSL playoffs as overseas replacements.

Tamim is expected to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday. The left-hander will join Lahore Qalandars as Chris Lynn’s replacement.

The 2020 PSL playoffs are likely to be held in the second or third week of November. Earlier this year, the tournament was postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mahmudullah, 34, has so far played 49 Tests, 188 ODIs and 87 T20Is for Bangladesh. He has scored over 8,000 international runs besides picking 150 wickets.