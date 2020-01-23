On a pleasant Saturday afternoon, Bangaloreans assembled at the Govt. High School and PU College near Village Vishwanathpur to gear up for the ultimate fitness challenge organised by Oxfam Trailwalker India.

The training session saw over 70 registered participants walking 17 km on the original walkathon trail to test their endurance and strength amid the scenic beauty of Bengaluru’s best. The training session started at 1 pm and went on till 7 in the evening, readying walkers for what is to come as part of their 50 and 100 km trails.

The 9th edition of one of the biggest walkathons in the country – Oxfam Trailwalker India is being organized in Bengaluru this February from 7-9, 2020, and it’s an open call for the fitness buffs who want to make a difference.

Oxfam India organized free-to-attend, open-to-all training sessions in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru for participants, employees of corporate partners and interested individuals to prepare for the Trailwalker. This walkathon helps participants stay fit, not just physically but also mentally.

The Bengaluru edition of Oxfam Trailwalker India is set to see Bangaloreans walk from the edge of a beautiful valley in Nandi Hills, passing through more than 30 villages, from Sultanpet to Olde Bengaluru Resort. Registrations are currently open at https://trailwalker. oxfamindia.org/