Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BAT vs QAL 3rd Place Play-Off at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:15 PM IST:

In the penultimate match of the T10 League 2019, the Bangla Tigers lock horns with Qalandars in the 3rd Place Play-Off match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Bangla Tigers spent a week without losing a match as they won three matches and tied one after losing to Gladiators in their first match. However, on the last day of the league stage, a big defeat against Maratha Arabians forced them to play the Eliminator. Qalandars lost both their Qualifier matches on Saturday and missed out on a final spot.

TOSS – The toss between Bangla Tigers and Qalandars will take place at 6.45 PM (IST) on November 24.

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

BAT vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Philip Salt, Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Laurie Evans, Rilee Rossouw, Dawid Malan (vice-captain)

All-Rounders – Thisara Perera, David Wiese (captain), George Garton

Bowlers – Lahiru Kumara, Samit Patel, Qais Ahmad

BAT vs QAL Predicted XI:

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera (captain), Robbie Frylinck, Shehan Jayasuriya, David Wiese, Farhad Reza, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmad, Kevin Koththigoda

Qalandars: Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Samit Patel, Laurie Evans, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jordan Clark, Luke Ronchi, Sultan Ahmed, Amjad Gul, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton

BAT vs QAL SQUADS:

Bangla Tigers (From): Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores(w), Thisara Perera(c), Chirag Suri, Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kevin Koththigoda, Mahedi Hasan, Arafat Sunny, Yasir Ali, James Faulkner, Shehan Jayasuriya, Farhad Reza, Hassan Khan, Anamul Haque

Qalandars (From): Luke Ronchi(w), Dawid Malan(c), Amjad Gul, Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jordan Clark, Sultan Ahmed, George Garton, Lahiru Kumara, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Samit Patel, Imran Nazir, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Peter Trego, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sohail Akhtar, Shahid Afridi

