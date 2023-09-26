Home

Bangladesh Announce ODI World Cup 2023 Squad; Shakib Al Hasan To Lead, Tamim Iqbal Misses Out

Star batter, Tamim Iqbal didn't make the cut in the 15-member team despite of overturning his retirement in July.

New Delhi: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the ODI World Cup 2023 squad of the Bangla Tigers on Monday. Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side whereas star batter Tamim Iqbal, who came out of retirement, didn’t make the cut in the 15-member team.

SQUAD: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Tanzid Tamim, Ltton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

