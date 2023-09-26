By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bangladesh Announce ODI World Cup 2023 Squad; Shakib Al Hasan To Lead, Tamim Iqbal Misses Out
Star batter, Tamim Iqbal didn't make the cut in the 15-member team despite of overturning his retirement in July.
New Delhi: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the ODI World Cup 2023 squad of the Bangla Tigers on Monday. Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side whereas star batter Tamim Iqbal, who came out of retirement, didn’t make the cut in the 15-member team.
Trending Now
SQUAD: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Tanzid Tamim, Ltton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
You may like to read
Follow for more…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.