Dubai: Following the heartbreaking loss against Sri Lanka on Thursday, the Bangladesh team was heavily trolled by fans who felt let down. The Bangladesh side lost by two wickets and that meant they failed to qualify for the Super Four stage. For the most part of the game, Bangladesh seemed to have dominated but eventually, the Lankans snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.Also Read - Shakib-al-Hasan Reacts After Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh to Qualify For Super 4

Here is how the Bangladeshi side got trolled following the loss: Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule: Rohit Sharma-Led India Play Pakistan on Sunday

Thank god these Banglus are out – didn’t deserve to play super 4

Mendis and Shanka – Well played ✌️#AsiaCupT20 — Cpt KSHITIJ PANDEY (@dr_fluffy_) September 1, 2022

Also Read - Sri Lanka TROLL Bangladesh Team With Naagin Dance After Qualifying For Super Four; Watch VIRAL Video

If you’re a Bangladesh fan, you’d be more frustrated than disappointed. This was their’s to lose and their descent in white-ball cricket continues. #BANvSL #Asiacup2022 — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) September 1, 2022

😂😂😂

Bangladesh, you habitual chokers!

Cricket, you indisputable king! — Saahil (@saahilspeaking) September 1, 2022

The problem with Bangladesh Cricket Team is that they just celebrate it too early. What a win by Sri Lanka! 👏🏻#SLvBAN #AsiaCup2022 #Chokers pic.twitter.com/DZu6Fvfxky — Rohit Jadhav (@_jadhavrohit) September 1, 2022

The whole first innings of the game ebbed and flowed with both teams throwing punches at each other but eventually, Bangladesh were successful in putting on a competitive total of 183/7 in 20 overs.

Put into to bat first, Bangladesh promoted Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 off 26) to open the innings and he gave them a flying start. However, Sri Lanka fought back with wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.

The win over Bangladesh would give the Lankans a lot of confidence before the Super 4.