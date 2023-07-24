Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana Criticises India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s ‘Manners’, Takes Her Team Away From Photograph Session

Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana Criticises India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s ‘Manners’, Takes Her Team Away From Photograph Session

Following Harmanpreet's act during the presentation where she mocked the Bangladeshi team, Nigar Sultana did not take it lightly.

Published: July 24, 2023 9:02 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur news, Harmanpreet Kaur age, Harmanpreet Kaur updates, Harmanpreet Kaur runs, Harmanpreet Kaur records, Nigar Sultana, Nigar Sultana news, Nigar Sultana age, Nigar Sultana updates, Nigar Sultana runs, Nigar Sultana records, Ind vs Ban, Ind-W vs Ban-W, Ind-W vs Ban-W scorecard, Ind-W vs Ban-W highlights, Ind-W vs Ban-W as it happened, Cricket News
Ban-W vs Ind-W (Image: Screengrab)

Dhaka: The scenes were not pleasant at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Saturday as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her stumps after being given out during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. After being given out, she pointed towards her bat trying to indicate that she got a bat on that. It is to be noted, that even if it came off the bat – the catch was taken at slip. Eventually, the game ended in a tie. The Indian captain, who was angry at her dismissal, slammed the poor umpiring standards during the post-match presentation.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Following Harmanpreet’s act during the presentation where she mocked the Bangladeshi team, Nigar Sultana did not take it lightly. The Bangladesh captain asked her team to leave the ground and not stay back for the photo session.

You may like to read

“It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect,” Nigar said.

Kaur is all set to face a heavy penalty for her outburst in the third and final ODI match against Bangladesh on Saturday. As per reports, Harmanpreet is set to be fined 75 per cent of her match fees for hitting the stumps with her bat in an awful manner, as she was not happy with the on-field decision of LBW given to her.


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.