Bangladesh coach accuses Ex-Adviser over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, says, ‘Told such Blatant…’

Bangladesh assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin has slammed former sports advisor Asif Nazrul over the T20 World Cup 2026 controversy, accusing him of lying

Bangladesh coach accuses Ex-Adviser over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott

Bangladesh assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin has criticised former sports advisor Asif Nazrul, who served under ex-interim leader Muhammad Yunus, over the T20 World Cup controversy.

Following Mustafizur Rahman’s withdrawal from the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh refused to travel to India, citing security concerns. The board requested the ICC to shift their T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka, a co-host of the tournament. However, the International Cricket Council(ICC) rejected the request and gave Bangladesh a 24-hour deadline to confirm participation. When the team decided to boycott the match, ICC replaced them with Scotland for the tournament.

When the decision was taken not to travel to India for the group-stage matches, Nazrul had stated that it was the Bangladesh government’s call. However, just before stepping down from his post, he reversed his stance and said the decision had been made by the players and the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Mohammad Salahuddin labelled Nazrul as a liar

Mohammad Salahuddin accused Asif Nazrul of lying over the matter, “He told such blatant lies,” the assistant coach said. “I am a teacher myself, and teachers generally lie a bit less. That he would say such lies so openly – I honestly can’t even imagine it. How will I even show my face in front of the boys? He took such a U-turn.”

“He is a teacher and a teacher at Dhaka University. A person from the highest educational institution of my country saying such lies – we can’t accept this. How can we accept this? He said one thing earlier and later took a U-turn.”

Players had little say in T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal ecision

Although Nazrul attended a meeting with BCB officials and Bangladeshi cricket players to discuss the decision to skip the T20 World Cup, media reports indicated that the players had little influence over the decision.

“Look, when a boy goes to play in a World Cup, he carries his dream – his 27-year-old dream with him. You destroy that dream in one second,” said Salahuddin.

“Fine, if it’s a country’s decision taken for national reasons, they will sacrifice for the country. But if you talk about loss, I will talk only about personal loss. Personally, you completely ended a boy’s dream. I know that two of my players went into coma mentally for five days, completely lost. The fact that we were able to bring them back onto the field in this tournament is itself a big thing,” he added.

