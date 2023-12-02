Bangladesh Create History; Beat New Zealand In Tests At Home For First Time

Home

Bangladesh Creates History Beat New Zealand In Test For First Time

Dhaka: The Bangladesh cricket team have created history by beating New Zealand in the Test match for the first time at home on December 2 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The hosts won the match by 150 runs.

