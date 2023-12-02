By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bangladesh Create History; Beat New Zealand In Tests At Home For First Time
Dhaka: The Bangladesh cricket team have created history by beating New Zealand in the Test match for the first time at home on December 2 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The hosts won the match by 150 runs.
