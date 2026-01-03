Bangladesh cricket board (BCB) in action after Mustafizur Rahman BANNED from IPL, set to take big call for...

Home

Bangladesh Cricket Board reacts after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL ban, prepares to take a major decision amid rising concerns over upcoming international events

New Delhi: The release of Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL 2026 contract has intensified the already strained India-Bangladesh cricket relations. Amid this development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to approach the ICC, citing security concerns regarding the venues for their matches in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India.

Mustafizur’s Release and BCCI’s Stance

The BCCI instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from his existing contract for IPL 2026. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that this decision was made in light of the unrest in Bangladesh. Following this, KKR issued an official statement confirming the player’s release and stating that they would seek a replacement as per the rules.

BCB’s Concerns over T20 World Cup Venues

The BCB fears that the current situation could jeopardize the safety of Bangladeshi players in India. Bangladesh is scheduled to play matches against the West Indies, Italy, and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7, 9, and 14, 2026, and against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17. Consequently, the BCB is considering requesting a change of venues for these matches.

The Ball is in the ICC’s Court: BCB Official

Speaking to Telecom Asia Sport, a top BCB official stated that while the IPL contract is an internal matter, the World Cup is entirely an ICC event. He indicated that the BCB would soon formally communicate with the ICC regarding the escalating tensions. The official also reminded that Pakistan has already refused to play in India.

Rising Diplomatic Tensions and Their Impact on Cricket

Relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated significantly in recent months. This has led the BCCI to postpone the Indian men’s team’s tour of Bangladesh. Although the BCB has kept the September 2026 series on its calendar, its occurrence is considered highly unlikely given the current circumstances.

Story Highlights

On BCCI’s instructions, KKR released Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026. BCB decided to contact the ICC to change the venues for T20 World Cup matches. Bangladesh is hesitant about playing in India due to security concerns. Indo-Bangladesh diplomatic tension appears to be directly impacting the cricket schedule.

