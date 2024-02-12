By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bangladesh Cricket Board Names Najmul Hossain Shanto As Men’s Captain In All Formats
Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading Bangladesh for the first time in a T20 World Cup later this year in June.
Dhaka: Bangladesh have handed the captaincy reigns to Najmul Hossain Shanto in all three formats for a year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan announced on Monday. The news comes in on expected lines after Shakib Al Hasan was infected with an eye condition last month.
