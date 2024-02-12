Top Recommended Stories

  • Bangladesh Cricket Board Names Najmul Hossain Shanto As Men’s Captain In All Formats

Bangladesh Cricket Board Names Najmul Hossain Shanto As Men’s Captain In All Formats

Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading Bangladesh for the first time in a T20 World Cup later this year in June.

Published: February 12, 2024 8:11 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Najmul Hossain Shanto had led Bangladesh recently against New Zealand.

Dhaka: Bangladesh have handed the captaincy reigns to Najmul Hossain Shanto in all three formats for a year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan announced on Monday. The news comes in on expected lines after Shakib Al Hasan was infected with an eye condition last month.

