Bangladesh Cricket Board Names Najmul Hossain Shanto As Men’s Captain In All Formats

Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading Bangladesh for the first time in a T20 World Cup later this year in June.

Najmul Hossain Shanto had led Bangladesh recently against New Zealand.

Dhaka: Bangladesh have handed the captaincy reigns to Najmul Hossain Shanto in all three formats for a year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan announced on Monday. The news comes in on expected lines after Shakib Al Hasan was infected with an eye condition last month.

