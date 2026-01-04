Bangladesh Cricket Board prepares for BIG move after Mustafizur Rahman's IPL insult, they will now...

Mustafizur Rahman’s release at the heart of the controversy

Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from the KKR squad following a request from the BCCI. Questions had been raised about Rahman’s IPL participation amid protests in India against attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The pressure gradually increased to the point where the franchise had to take this step.

Bangladesh government adopts a tough stance

Asif Nazrul, an advisor to the Bangladesh government, has taken an aggressive stance on the issue, demanding that Bangladesh’s matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup be shifted out of India. He suggested that these matches be held in Sri Lanka, similar to what was done with Pakistan’s matches.

IPL broadcasting also under threat

Nazrul didn’t stop there. He also requested the Bangladesh Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to stop the broadcast of the IPL in the country. His statement clearly reflected his anger—he said that insults to Bangladeshi cricket or players would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that “the days of subservience are over.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

BCB in a dilemma, awaiting a response from BCCI

According to a PTI report, there is an atmosphere of surprise within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding this entire development. Recent positive signs in relations followed Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Dhaka, which led to the release of the schedule for India’s tour. However, the BCB is now awaiting an official clarification from the BCCI regarding the cancellation of Mustafizur’s contract.

IPL embroiled in politics, even Shah Rukh Khan questioned

The controversy has even reached KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. Some leaders of the ruling BJP questioned the decision to include the Bangladeshi player in the current circumstances. This shows that the matter is no longer limited to just cricket.

Mustafizur’s long journey in the IPL

Mustafizur Rahman has played in eight IPL seasons since 2016. He has represented teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. He has been a regular part of the tournament, except for 2019 and 2020, and this was supposed to be his first season with KKR.

Story Highlights