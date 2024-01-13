Home

Bangladesh Cricket Board Set To Get New President After Nazmul Hasan Papon Takes Ministry of Youth And Sports Charge

Nazmul Hasan Papon has been serving Bangladesh Cricket Board as its president since 2012.

Nazmul Hasan Papon was elected as Ministry of Youth and Sports on January 11.

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to have a new president after Nazmul Hasan Papon was entrusted with the responsibility of the Ministry of Youth and Sports following national elections on January 7. Nazmul Hasan, who won from Kishoreganj-6 constituency, replaced Zahid Ahsan Russel in the ministry. The 62-year-old has been serving as the BCB president since 2012.

However, there are still clouds over Nazmul Hasan running BCB as he won’t face any problem in running both the bodies. The BCB can get a new president only after the elections, due in October 2025. Meanwhile, if Nazmul Hasan wants to step down from BCB, one of the existing governing body members will have to take up the role of interim president until a new chief is elected.

That means, there is no possibility of former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza becoming the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board anytime soon as many expected once the news of Nazmul Hasan’s possible step down from BCB got circulated.

Nazmul Hasan got elected as the BCB president for the first time in 2012. He was re-elected for the post twice in 2013 and 2017. “There are no problems in the law about me holding both posts (BCB president and Minister of Youth and Sports),” Nazmul told reporters on Friday.

“There is no relationship between getting ministry and leaving from the post of BCB because earlier there were several ministers who also fulfilled the roles. It is also there abroad and so that is not the issue. But it would be good if that is not the case (holding both the posts) because then there might be speculations of me prioritizing cricket. I want to prioritize everything (being the Minister of Sports).”

