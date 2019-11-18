The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday suspended former Bangladesh Test fast bowler Shahadat Hossain from the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) for physically assaulting Arafat Sunny during the second day’s play between Dhaka Division and Khulna Divison at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Arafat had passed a statement to the effect that Shahadat was not competent to shine one side of the ball, which angered the paceman enough to launch an attack on Sunny before players came to the rescue. It is understood that Hossain now faces a one-year ban for his antics.

A BCB tournament committee official said that Shahadat was brought back from Khulna after he accepted the verdict that is considered a Level 4 offense in the BCB’s code of conduct.

“Under the level four offenses a player will be banned from participating in any BCB competition for one year while he will be slapped with a fine of Tk 50,000,” said the official.

“Shahadat accepted the verdict and returned back home. We have given the report of the match referee to the technical committee and they will decide his future but he has been barred of taking part in this NCL game,” he added.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Match referee Akhtar Ahmed said that he has given his report on the incident to the BCB after the incident.

“The match referee has no authority to punish Shahadat for what he has done. His offense falls under level 4 offense,” Akhtar Ahmed told reporters.

“This is a big offense because it is not something like a bad gesture or an abuse. He kicked his teammates. Now it has been sent to BCB. The board will decide whether to punish him after the evidence and verification of the incident,” he said.

“I am not playing in the ongoing NCL match as I am suspended and I am not sure what will happen in future,” Shahadat said.

“It is true that I lost my temper but he also misbehaved with me as he refused to shine the ball and when I asked why he answered in a tone that was degrading and difficult for me to digest,” he concluded.