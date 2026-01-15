Home

Bangladesh cricketers threaten boycott, demand BCB director Nazmul Islam to resign due to...

Bangladesh's cricketers have threatened to boycott all forms of the game unless BCB director M Nazmul Islam resigns, following remarks he made against players on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The BCCI-BCB controversy has taken a news turn as Bangladesh’s cricketers have threatened to boycott all forms of the game unless BCB director M Nazmul Islam resigns, following remarks he made against players on Wednesday.

Nazmul, the chairman of the board’s finance committee, had earlier suggested that national cricketers should be asked to return the “crores and crores of taka” spent on them by the BCB.

Just hours after Nazmul’s press conference at the BCB headquarters in Dhaka, Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), brought up the possibility of a boycott, which could have an immediate impact on the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

“The remark made by the BCB director (Najmul Islam) has hurt the cricket fraternity greatly and it’s not acceptable,” Mithun told reporters on Wednesday evening. “We demand his resignation. If he doesn’t resign before tomorrow’s match, we will announce a boycott of all cricket, starting from the BPL matches tomorrow (Thursday).”

As per ESPNcricinfo, team captains Najmul Hossain Shanto (Rajshahi Warriors), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Sylhet Titans), Mahedi Hasan (Chattogram Royals), and Mithun (Dhaka Capitals), as well as Noakhali coach Khaled Mahmud, have expressed their support for the proposed boycott.

Bangladesh cricket faces turmoil as Nazmul remarks fuel T20 World Cup dispute

Nazmul’s remarks, which the BCB has officially distanced itself from, were made on the sidelines of the board’s prayer meeting for the late former prime minister Khaled Zia. The comments come amid ongoing fallout from the BCB’s refusal to travel to India during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and the BCB has cited security concerns in standing firm on its refusal to play in India, a decision that was taken after the BCCI asked the Kolkata Knight Riders to exclude Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

When questioned about the possible financial consequences for Bangladesh if they decide to exit from the T20 World Cup altogether, Nazmul said the board would not suffer financially and that the impact would be felt only by the players. He added that there would be no compensation for cricketers should they miss out on the tournament, “Why [would there be]? Are we asking them for the crores and crores of taka that we are spending on them? Answer me first.

“We are spending so much money on them, they are not being able to do anything in different places. Have we got any international awards? What have we done at any level? Let us now ask them for the money back after every time they couldn’t play. Give us back. Why should there even be a question of compensating the players?”

BCB issued a statement and said that Nazmul’s comments are his personal views

The BCB later issued a statement and said that Nazmul’s comments are his personal views and not those of the board, “The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket.

“The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board’s designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board also makes it clear that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket.”

