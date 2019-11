Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Bangladesh Emerging Team vs Hong Kong Emerging Team Dream11 Team Prediction ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 is all set to begin on November 14 (Thursday). The matches of the eight-team tournament will be held in Cox’s Bazar, Savar and Mirpur in Bangladesh. Hosts Bangladesh have been placed in Group B along with India, Hong Kong and Nepal, while Group A is comprised of defending champions Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Oman.

Bangladesh will face Hong Kong on the opening day at BKSP, before facing India on November 16 and Nepal on November 18 at the same venue. The top two teams from each of the group will play in the semi-finals on November 20 and 21, while the final will be held on November 23. The semi-finals and final will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Emerging Team vs Hong Kong Emerging Team will take place at 8:00 AM IST on November 14.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – MI Ankon

Batsmen – N Hossain, N Sheikh (captain), S Sarkar (vice-captain), N Khan

All-Rounders – A Hossain, M Rana, K Shah

Bowlers – A Hider, A Khan, N Rana

BD-ET vs HK-ET Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Emerging Team: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Aminul Islam Biplob, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Abu Hider, Zakir Hasan (wicketkeeper), A Hossain, M Hasan Rana, Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Afif Hossain

Hong Kong Emerging Team: Nasrulla Rana, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan (captain), Ehsan Khan, A Bhagwat (wicketkeeper), Nasrulla Rana, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain

SQUADS:

Bangladesh Emerging Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mohammad Naim, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Zakir Hasan(w), Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Aminul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahedi Hasan, Abu Hider Rony

Hong Kong Emerging Squad: Aizaz Khan(c), Aarush Bhagwat(w), Ahsan Abbasi, Cameron McAuslan, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Mohsin Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Raunaq Kapur

