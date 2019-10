Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh Emerging Women vs Sri Lanka Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today Match No. 6 SLW-E vs BDW-E at Colombo at 9.30 AM IST:

Bangladesh will lock horns with their Sri Lankan counterparts in Match No 6 of the ongoing ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup. Both the sides have been in good form and hence a mouthwatering game is on the cards, provided the rain gods stay away.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Emerging Women vs Sri Lanka Emerging Women will take place at 09.00 AM (IST).

Time: 09.30 AM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa International Stadium, Colombo.

BDW-E vs SLW-E Dream11 Tips and Tricks

L Apsara (vice-captain), S Sharmin, H Madavi, H Perera (captain), S Akter, R Moni, K Dilhari, F Khatun, T Sewwandi, N Akter, F Islam

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women Emerging (Probable XI): N Tumpa, S Akter, S Sharmin (captain), I Tanjim, M Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Z Ortthi, S Azmi, Rabeya/F Islam.

Sri Lanka Women Emerging (Probable XI): Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Harshitha Madavi Samarawickrama, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Shayani Oshadee, Lihini Apsara, and Tharika Sewwandi

SQUADS

Sri Lanka Women Emerging: Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imalka Mendis, Umesha Thimashini, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Nilakshana Sandamini (WK), Madushika Meththananda, Shikari Nuwantha, Tharika Sewwandi, Shayani Oshadee, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Jimanjalee Wijenayake, Sachini Nisansala.

Bangladesh Emerging Women: Murshida Khatun, Shaila Sharmin (C), Nuzhat Tumpa (WK), Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Suraya Azmim, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Nahida Akter, Islam Trisna, Rubya Haider Jhilik, Rabeya, Puja Chakrabortty, Mosammat Fariha, Sumaiya Akter.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BDW-E Dream11 Team/ SLW-E Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Emerging Women Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Emerging Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.