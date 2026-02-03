Home

Bangladesh High Court questions BCB, raises serious concern over Female cricketer’s safety

Bangladesh High Court questions BCB over Female cricketer's safety (Picture Credit: X)

The Bangladesh High Court has questioned the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) handling of women cricketers safety, particularly in matters related to sexual harassment.

On Monday, the court issued a rule seeking an explanation as to why the failure of the BCB and the concerned authorities to ensure a safe and gender-sensitive environment for women cricketers should not be declared “unlawful, without lawful authority, and against public interest.”

Bangladesh High Court has asked BCB to implement anti-sexual harassment policy

As per Bangladesh-based media outlet “Daily Star”, the court also directed the BCB to immediately implement its anti-sexual harassment policy in accordance with earlier judicial guidelines.

The board has been asked to submit a detail report of the steps taken to enforce these measures until the matter is settled.

High Court acts after former Shooter Sabrina Sultana’s plea

The order followed after a formal application filed by former national shooter Sabrina Sultana. The directive was issued by a High Court bench comprising Justice Ahmed Sohel and Justice Fatema Anwar after hearing the matter.

Barrister Nasiruddin Ahmed Asim, the petitioner’s counsel, claims that Jahanara Alam, the former captain of the Bangladesh women’s cricket team, is accused of sexual harassment.

After the complaint was filed, the BCB formed a independent inquiry committee, with three memebers which was later expanded to five members. However, the findings of the committee have yet to be made public.

According to reports the BCB sought extensions twice to submit the committee’s report. Although the deadline was January 31, there is no confirmation on whether the report has been submitted at all. The delay and lack of transparency have drawn criticism over the handling of the case.

Sabrina Sultana moved to the High Court to safeguard women athletes

Amid these concerns, Sabrina Sultana moved to the High Court, seeking clear directives to safeguard women athletes and ensure accountability. After a preliminary hearing, the court issued both the rule and an interim order.

