India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday admitted that Bangladesh is the only place in the world where the Indian side does not get support, despite having a huge cricket fanbase. Rohit also said that Bangladesh has developed into a world-class ODI side in recent years.

Making the most of the lockdown, Rohit caught up with Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal over a Facebook Live session where the two cricketers discussed cricket and a lot of other topics.

"We get support wherever we go, Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support. I know Bangladesh fans really get behind you, this is a totally different Bangladesh side now, you have a sense of eagerness in your team now, everybody says that, we have seen with your performances during the 2019 World Cup as well," he said.

“India and Bangladesh have passionate cricket fans, when we make mistakes, we are criticised from all corners, I know it is similar in Bangladesh, I know how passionate fans can get in Bangladesh, when we come to the ground to play the match, it is unbelievable. India is not used to playing without any sort of crowd support, Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support,” Rohit added.

