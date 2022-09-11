Kanpur: Shahadat Hossain-led Bangladesh Legends will take on Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in the afternoon game of Super Sunday in the Road Safety World Series 2022. In the evening match, Tilakratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends will be taking on Shane Watson-led Australia Legends. Both matches will be played at Green Park in Kanpur. In the tournament opener, Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends Beat Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by 61 runs.Also Read - SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST September 11 Sunday

What are the timings of the Road Safety World Series matches Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends?

The Road Safety World Series matches Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends will be played on Sunday (September 11) from 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM onwards respectively.

Where are the Road Safety World Series matches Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends going to be played?

The Road Safety World Series matches Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends will be played at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

Where can I watch the Road Safety World Series matches Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends on TV ?

The Road Safety World Series matches Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends will be telecasted live on Colors Cineplex and Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Road Safety World Series matches Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends in India?

The Road Safety World Series matches Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends and Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends will be live streamed on Voot.