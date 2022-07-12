New Delhi: Few days back, Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket, Mohan de Silva told that Sri Lanka is more than confident of hosting the Asia Cup amid economical crisis in the island nation.Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket Confident of Hosting Asia Cup 2022 Amid Economical Crisis: Report

"We will leave it to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to make the announcement but our board president Shammi Silva has informed Jay Shah, the president of ACC, about our preparedness to hold the event," Mohan de Silva, secretary of the SLC, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Now things have got even worse as protestors stormed the Presidential place and even burnt the Prime Ministor's house, which made President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign from his job.

In such a condition, it would be very difficult to host a high-profile cricket tournament. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, players don’t feel safe playing cricket in such circumstances and as things stand as of now that the Asia Cup 2022 will not be hosted in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh seem to be the front-runner to host the event.

Bangladesh have previously hosted the Asia Cup in 2016 and also hosted the T20 World Cup, two years earlier, where the Lankan Lions beat India to lift the trophy.

Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will feature in the tournament and will be joined by another Asian side, which could be either UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong, to be decided after a qualifying tournament, for which the schedule is yet to be known.

The 2022 Asia Cup will be the 15th edition of the tournament, having started in 1984 in Sharjah. India is the most successful team in the tournament, winning it seven times, including the T20I edition in 2016. Sri Lanka have won the competition five times while Pakistan emerged as the winning team twice.