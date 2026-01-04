Home

Bangladesh likely to make MAJOR T20 World Cup decision after Mustafizur Rahman released by KKR due to...

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders, confirmed on Saturday that Mustafizur Rahman had been released, following directives from the BCCI ahead of IPL 2026.

New Delhi: After the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL 2026 contract, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reportedly decided to approach the ICC seeking a change of venue for Bangladesh’s matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

As per report, Bangladesh are scheduled to face the West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before taking on Nepal on February 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

BCB has voiced concerns about the safety of its players in India

Amid reports that the BCCI has not permitted Mustafizur Rahman to play in India following demands raised by certain groups over incidents of mob violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has voiced concerns about the safety of its players in India and has therefore requested a change of venues.

A senior BCB official told Telecom Asia Sport that the board will now leave the matter to the ICC following the BCCI’s decision, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

“I cannot make any comment regarding the release of Mustafizur as this is their internal matter, but as far as taking part in the World Cup is concerned, it is an ICC event, and they will make the final call after taking everything into consideration,” the BCB official told www.telecomasia.net.

BCB plans to raise the issue with the ICC at the earliest

The official further said that the BCB plans to raise the issue with the ICC at the earliest, stating that Pakistan has also opted not to play in India after India declined to tour Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia informed IANS that the board had asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL contract “due to the unrest that has developed across that country.”

“BCCI has instructed KKR to release Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. BCCI will allow them to pick any replacement player of their choice,” Saikia said.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders, later confirmed that Mustafizur Rahman had been released.

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI or IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the franchise said in a statement.

KKR acquired Mustafizur for Rs 9.20 crore at the mini-auction

KKR acquired Mustafizur at the most recent mini-auction auction for Rs 9.20 crore, the highest price ever paid for a Bangladeshi player in the tournament. He has previously represented five IPL franchises across eight seasons, having made his debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. During the campaign, he played a key role in the title-winning run and was named the emerging Player of the Tournament.

Diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh have escalated following a mob-driven change in government a few months ago, with reports of violence against the Hindu community in the country during the unrest.

The BCCI has recently deferred the Indian men’s team’s tour of Bangladesh for ODIs and T20Is. Although the BCB has included the series in its September 2026 calendar, which appears unlikely to take place, keeping the situation in mind.

The BCB is also expected to take up the matter with the ICC during discussions with the global governing body regarding the T20 World Cup venue concerns.

The BCB is also expected to take up the matter with the ICC during discussions with the global governing body regarding the T20 World Cup venue concerns.