Bangladesh make history in Darwin with first-ever Test win on Australian soil

Bangladesh produced one of the biggest wins in their Test history on Sunday, beating Australia by nine wickets in Darwin to record their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil. The result also gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The visitors were in control for most of the Test and finished the job on the fourth day after Australia were bowled out for 284 in their second innings. Bangladesh needed only 57 runs to win and reached the target for the loss of one wicket in 14.2 overs. Mominul Haque hit the winning boundary to complete a famous victory.

Bangladesh had laid the foundation for the win with a superb first innings. After Australia were dismissed for just 198, Bangladesh scored 426 to take a huge 228-run lead.

Dominant. Commanding. Controlling. These are all words to describe a proud moment in Bangladesh history, because they have THUMPED Australia in Australia to win a Test by nine wickets! pic.twitter.com/MGUXtIySP9 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 16, 2026

Tanzid Hasan was one of the main reasons behind that advantage. The opener scored 101, becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century in Australia. It was also his maiden Test hundred and came in only his second Test match. Najmul Hossain Shanto added 84, while Mominul Haque made 49 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65.

Hasan Mahmud also played a major part in the victory. He took 6/55 in Australia’s first innings and finished with nine wickets in the match. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Australia’s bowling attack did have one major highlight. Josh Hazlewood returned to Test cricket and took 6/89, reaching 300 Test wickets in the process.

He became the ninth Australian bowler to reach the milestone. Australia also became the first team to field four bowlers with at least 300 Test wickets when Hazlewood joined Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins in the XI.

Australia needed something special in their second innings after falling 228 runs behind, and Cameron Green gave them hope. He scored a fighting 104, his third Test century, but the rest of the batting order could not provide enough support.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished the job with the ball, taking five wickets in Australia’s second innings. Australia were eventually bowled out for 284, leaving Bangladesh with only 57 runs to chase.

The win is particularly significant because Bangladesh had played their previous Test in Australia in 2003. Their first Test victory over Australia came at home in Dhaka in 2017, but this was the first time they have beaten them at the land down under.

Bangladesh now have a chance to complete a series victory when the teams meet in the second Test in Mackay and further shock the 2023 World Test Champions.