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Bangladesh opens door for IPL 2026 broadcast, Government signals no...

Bangladesh opens door for IPL 2026 broadcast, Government signals no…

IPL 2026 set to be aired in Bangladesh as the government removes restrictions ahead of season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bangladesh opens door for IPL 2026 broadcast

Ahead of the start of IPL 2026 season, the Bangladeshi government has allowed the league to be broadcast within the country. Media reports cite the newly appointed Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Zahir Uddin Swapon, confirming that there are no restrictions on airing the upcoming IPL season in Bangladesh.

As per Deutsche Welle, Swapon stated, “No one has applied to us for the rights to broadcast the IPL yet. We do not wish to mix politics with sports. We will view this from a commercial perspective. If any channel applies to broadcast the IPL, we will consider it favorably.”

Bangladesh Govt gives green signal for IPL broadcast

When asked about Star Sports could broadcast the IPL, Swapon said, “We will not prevent anyone from broadcasting it. If Star Sports wishes to broadcast it, they are free to do so. If one of our domestic channels wishes to broadcast it, we will view that positively; however, we will not impose any compulsion on anyone.”

Rezaul Karim Lablu, Office Secretary of the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh, stated that they would not prevent Star Sports from broadcasting the IPL, as they have received no directives from the government to the contrary.

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The opening match of the 19th edition of IPL 2026 is currently underway between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Followed by match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Iconic Wankhede Stadium

A few days ago, the BCCI announced the schedule for the second phase of the season. The league stage will run until May 24, while the playoff fixtures are expected to be revealed soon.

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