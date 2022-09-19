Dhaka: Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain has announced retirement from Test cricket but the pacer will continue to play in the limited over format. Rubel has played 27 Tests since making his debut in the format against West Indies in 2009 and he scalped 36 wickets overall with the best figures of 5 for 166. He never seemed to have an impact in Tests as he had for Bangladesh in the limited overs format with his slinging action.Also Read - Double Injury Blow For Bangladesh Ahead Of Asia Cup

"To provide chances to youngsters I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket," Rubel wrote on his official Facebook account.

More details are awaited.