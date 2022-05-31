Dhaka: Bangladesh fast bowler Shohidul Islam has been ruled out of the upcoming tour of West Indies due to side strain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed on Tuesday.Also Read - India-Bangladesh Train Services Resumes After Two Years of Suspension

Shohidul, who made his debut against Pakistan in the T20I series last year, was included in the Test and T20 squads for the upcoming tour, which also includes a three-match ODI series. Also Read - Mushfiqur Rahim Set To Miss West Indies Tour Due To Hajj Pilgrimage: Report

The 22-year old Hasan Mahmud is likely to replace Shohidul in the tour, subject to clearing his physical fitness, Cricbuzz report said. Also Read - I Have Seen People Compare Me to Bradman- Bangladesh Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Makes BOLD Statement

Hasan suffered from a stiff back and had to return midway from the New Zealand tour in January 2021.

The pacer went through a long rehabilitation program after picking up the injury and returning to competitive cricket in the last edition of the Dhaka Premier League, the country’s traditional 50-over club-based tournament.