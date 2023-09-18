By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib Slammed For Misogynist Remarks
Sakib's social media posts has been criticised by women's rights activists and feminists after it was brought to attention.
New Delhi: Bangladesh fast bowler, Tanzim Hasan Sakib grabbed headlines on Monday for all the wrong reasons days after his impressive senior ODI debut for his nation. The 20-year old Sakib has been brought under the scanner for his derogatory remarks on women, which he made through his old Facebook posts.
Trending Now
His social media posts has been criticised by women’s rights activists and feminists after it was brought to attention.
You may like to read
“If the wife works, the husband’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined”, Tanzim posted on Facebook last year.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.