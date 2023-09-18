Top Recommended Stories

Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib Slammed For Misogynist Remarks

Sakib's social media posts has been criticised by women's rights activists and feminists after it was brought to attention. 

Published: September 18, 2023 10:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib Slammed For Misogynist Remarks. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bangladesh fast bowler, Tanzim Hasan Sakib grabbed headlines on Monday for all the wrong reasons days after his impressive senior ODI debut for his nation. The 20-year old Sakib has been brought under the scanner for his derogatory remarks on women, which he made through his old Facebook posts.

His social media posts has been criticised by women’s rights activists and feminists after it was brought to attention.

“If the wife works, the husband’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined”, Tanzim posted on Facebook last year.

In of his posts, he also warned men that their sons would not have a so called “modest” mother if they married a woman who is accustomed to free mixing with her male friends in a university.

Paris-based feminist writer Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointed out that Bangladesh Men’s Cricket Team’s jerseys are made in factories were women work.


“I feel sorry for you that you don’t consider your mother a normal human being,” Prity further added.

Writer Swakrito Noman wants an apology from Sakib for all the remarks he has made so far.

Journalist Mejbaul Haque said, “The status of such a distorted form of misogyny is unacceptable. No matter how big a star he is!”

Sakib was part of Bangladesh’s U -19 World Cup squad that won the World Title back in 2020. In the Bangla Tigers’ final Asia Cup 2023 game against India, he finished with an impressive figure of 2/32 in 7.5 overs. In his very first senior match, he picked up the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma and inspired his nation to a thrilling 6-run victory.

The matter has been brought to Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) attention as well and they will be looking into it.

“The issue came to our attention. We are looking into the matter,” its cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

