Bangladesh Premier League 2022
The eighth edition of the much-awaited Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League starts January 21. In the wake of the pandemic, the tournament would be played behind closed doors. Six teams would participate for the coveted crowns. The teams featuring in the league are Chattogram Challengers, Comilla Victorians, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Minister Dhaka, and Sylhet Sunrisers.Also Read - Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know
Over a period of 29 days, 30 matches will be played in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs, and the final. The tournament has been divided into five phases. A number of big international stars would also participate in the league. Also Read - No Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul; ICC Names ODI Team of The Year
BPL 2022 LIVE Streaming
You can stream the matches live on FanCode App. Also Read - Virat Kohli, The Captain is Being Missed - Fans React After KL Rahul-Led India Lose 1st ODI vs SA
BPL 2022 Squads
Chattogram Challengers
Nasum Ahmed, Benny Howell, Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Chadwick Walton, Rayad Emrit, Rezaur Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Akbar Ali, Naeem Islam
Comilla Victorians
Mustafizur Rahman, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Liton Das, Shohidul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Tanvir Islam, Kusal Mendis, Oshane Thomas, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana
Minister Dhaka
Mahmudullah Riyad, Isuru Udana, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Shahzad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Imranuzzaman, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Fortune Barishal
Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dhanush Gunathilaka, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Fazle Mahmud, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shykat Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Irfan Sukkur
Khulna Tigers
Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yasir Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sikandar Raza, Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali, Nabil Samad
Sylhet Sunrisers
Taskin Ahmed, Dinesh Chandimal, Colin Ingram, Kesrick Williams, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shohag Gazi, Alok Kapali, Muktar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Nadir Chowdhury, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Shafiul Hayat Ridoy, Sunzamul Islam
BPL 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings
21 January, Friday
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, 1st Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM
Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 2nd Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM
22 January, Saturday
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 3rd Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM
Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 4th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM
24 January, Monday
Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, 5th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM
Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 6th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM
25 January, Tuesday
Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 7th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 8th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM
28 January, Friday
Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 9th Match
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:00 PM
Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 10th Match
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:00 PM
29 January, Saturday
Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, 11th Match
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 12th Match
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM
31 January, Monday
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 13th Match
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM
Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, 14th Match
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM
01 February, Tuesday
Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, 15th Match
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, 16th Match
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM
03 February, Thursday
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 17th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 18th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM
04 February, Friday
Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, 19th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM
Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, 20th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM
07 February, Monday
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 21st Match
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 22nd Match
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM
08 February, Tuesday
Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 23rd Match
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM
Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, 24th Match
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM
09 February, Wednesday
Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 25th Match
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 26th Match
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM
11 February, Friday
Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, 27th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM
Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, 28th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM
12 February, Saturday
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 29th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM
Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, 30th Match
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM
14 February, Monday
Eliminator
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM
1st Qualifier
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM
16 February, Wednesday
2nd Qualifier
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM
18 February, Friday
Final
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM