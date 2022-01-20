Bangladesh Premier League 2022

The eighth edition of the much-awaited Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League starts January 21. In the wake of the pandemic, the tournament would be played behind closed doors. Six teams would participate for the coveted crowns. The teams featuring in the league are Chattogram Challengers, Comilla Victorians, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Minister Dhaka, and Sylhet Sunrisers.

Over a period of 29 days, 30 matches will be played in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs, and the final. The tournament has been divided into five phases. A number of big international stars would also participate in the league.

BPL 2022 LIVE Streaming

You can stream the matches live on FanCode App.

BPL 2022 Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Nasum Ahmed, Benny Howell, Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Chadwick Walton, Rayad Emrit, Rezaur Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Akbar Ali, Naeem Islam

Comilla Victorians

Mustafizur Rahman, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Liton Das, Shohidul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Tanvir Islam, Kusal Mendis, Oshane Thomas, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Minister Dhaka

Mahmudullah Riyad, Isuru Udana, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Shahzad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Imranuzzaman, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Fortune Barishal

Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dhanush Gunathilaka, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Fazle Mahmud, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shykat Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Irfan Sukkur Khulna Tigers Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yasir Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sikandar Raza, Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali, Nabil Samad Sylhet Sunrisers Taskin Ahmed, Dinesh Chandimal, Colin Ingram, Kesrick Williams, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shohag Gazi, Alok Kapali, Muktar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Nadir Chowdhury, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Shafiul Hayat Ridoy, Sunzamul Islam

BPL 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings

21 January, Friday

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, 1st Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 2nd Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM

22 January, Saturday

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 3rd Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 4th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

24 January, Monday

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, 5th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 6th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

25 January, Tuesday

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 7th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 8th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

28 January, Friday

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 9th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:00 PM

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 10th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:00 PM

29 January, Saturday

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, 11th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 12th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM

31 January, Monday

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 13th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, 14th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM

01 February, Tuesday

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, 15th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, 16th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM

03 February, Thursday

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 17th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 18th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

04 February, Friday

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, 19th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, 20th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM

07 February, Monday

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 21st Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 22nd Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM

08 February, Tuesday

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 23rd Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, 24th Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM

09 February, Wednesday

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 25th Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 26th Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM

11 February, Friday

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, 27th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, 28th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM

12 February, Saturday

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 29th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, 30th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

14 February, Monday

Eliminator

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

1st Qualifier

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

16 February, Wednesday

2nd Qualifier

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

18 February, Friday

Final

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM