BPL 2024, DD vs CV, Match 1 Live Streaming: When And Where to WATCH!

Durdanto Dhaka (DD) vs Comilla Victorians (CV), BPL 2024, Match 1: BPL 2024 matches can be streamed live in India on Fancode App and website.

Durdanto Dhaka (DD) vs Comilla Victorians (CV), BPL 2024, Match 1: The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is set to start on Friday when the Durdanto Dhaka take on the defending champions, Comilla Victorians. It is expected to be a cracker to get the season started as both sides have big T20 stars.

Where to watch BPL 2024 in India on TV?

There is no live telecast of BPL 2024 in India.

Live Streaming Details of BPL 2024 in India

BPL 2024 matches can be streamed live in India on Fancode App and website.

DD vs COV Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Saim Ayu, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Alauddin Babu.

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon

Durdanto Dhaka

Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Saim Ayub, Usman Kadir, Chaturanga de Silva, Alauddin Babu, Saif Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, S.M Mehrob Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Jasimuddin, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Naim Sheikh

