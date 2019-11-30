Former South Africa international Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh Premier League team Sylhet Thunder for the upcoming season. Gibbs has previously worked as coach with the Kuwait national team, Shpageeza T20 Tournament (Spin Ghar Tigers).

He was also work with the Rotterdam Rhinos in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam earlier this year but the tournament was postponed.

“Herschelle Gibbs is the head coach of Sylhet Thunder,” team director Tanjil Chowdhury said on Friday. “Imran Sarowar will be our team advisor and mentor.

Gibbs, who played 90 Tests, 224 ODIs and 23 T20Is, is expected to arrive in Dhaka on December 8.

Thunder had earlier announced Imran Sarowar as their head coach during the players draft but have since had a change of heart.

Thunder boast of international stars like Sleldon Cottrell, Jeevan Mendis, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford.

The 2019-20 BPL will get underway from December 11 and continue till 17 January 2020.

Meanwhile, former South Africa national team coach Ottis Gibson will be working with Comilla Warriors.