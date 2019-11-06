Bangladesh Twenty20 International captain Mahmudullah is on the verge of adding another feather in his hat when his side lock horns with India in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

India were stunned by the tourists in the series-opening first match at New Delhi losing by seven wickets and will now aim to draw level in the second match which is under threat due to Cylone Maha.

Mahmudullah is just two sixes away from completing a half-century of maximums in the shortest format of the game and if he achieves the feat on Thursday, the Bangladesh skipper will become the first cricketer from his nation to achieve it.

Other than Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal has 41 sixes to his name in T20I cricket while banned Shakib Al Hasan has 33. Mushfiqur Rahim has hit 31 sixes.

Last Sunday, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in the series opener, chasing down a modest target of 149 with ease. It was their first victory over India in the shortest format.

Ahead of the crucial second T20I, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that the Indian team is confident of levelling the series. He said that there was no pressure from the management after the defeat, in which India made quite a few errors on the field.

“There is no pressure. You know there are three matches and it’s a bilateral series, not a knockout format,” said Chahal in a press conference in Rajkot.

“That day they played well compared to us. We know we are a better team but in the last few matches Bangladesh have always given us a proper fight. Mushfiqur (Rahim) especially played very well. We are one down with two matches and we believe in ourselves so there is no pressure, we feel we will bounce back,” he said.