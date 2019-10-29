Bangladesh cricket team is expected to arrive at the IGI airport here on Wednesday at 5 pm.

The visitors are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series followed by a two-match Test series.

Bangladesh will stay at ITC Maurya while the India cricket team will stay at Taj Man Singh Hotel in the national capital. Meanwhile, the national capital’s worsening air pollution levels could force the Indian cricket team to cancel their two training sessions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the series-opening first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh The Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi is not showing much signs of improvement. According to a report in IANS on Tuesday, Team India – set to arrive on October 31 – may give their outdoor training session a miss and spend more time at the gym. The hosts have two sessions on November 1 and 2 are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. But it could turn into optional sessions.

India’s squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

India’s squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley stadium.