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Bangladesh to reverse IPL ban decision? Minister BACKS Friendly Relations with India

Bangladesh to reverse IPL ban decision? Minister BACKS ‘Friendly Relations’ with India

IPL 2026 ban in Bangladesh could be lifted as a minister hints at review following the Mustafizur Rahman and Kolkata Knight Riders controversy.

Bangladesh to reverse IPL ban decision?

Bangladesh minister has indicated that the government could revisit its decision to ban IPL broadcasts in the country, a decision which was taken in January after BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad.

Aminul Haque, the state minister for youth and sports, said on Sunday that he will take up the matter with the Bangladesh Cricket Board after the Eid holidays. He also stressed that sports should not be politicised and should instead help maintain friendly relations with India.

“We have not thought about it as yet. After the vacation ends, we will have to discuss it with the cricket board and try to figure out the actual picture and after knowing everything, we will take a decision,” Haque said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“We want to develop a friendly relationship (with India), and there shouldn’t be any other issue. Sports shouldn’t be politicised. We have to know why it (IPL) was closed (broadcasting in Bangladesh), and later we can make a decision,” he added.

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IPL 2026 is set to commence from March 22, and the tournament enjoys significant popularity in Bangladesh as a large section of fans in the country support Kolkata Knight Riders, given the close proximity of Eden Gardens to Dhaka and the franchise’s long association with Bangladeshi stars, including Shakib Al Hasan.

After KKR released Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI’s instruction, the Bangladesh Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote to several media outlets, that the decision has ‘hurt, saddened, and aggrieved’ the people of the country, and added that the ban on IPL broadcasts was imposed in the ‘public interest.’

Rahman was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 9 crore during IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi. He was the only player from the country to be picked in the 19th edition of IPL.

The issue escalated further, even leading to Bangladesh pulling out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman has since gone on to sign with a team in the Pakistan Super League.

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