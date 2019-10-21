Bangladesh tour of India starting November 3 is in doubt after top players of the national side decided to call for a press conference in Dhaka. In the press conference, the Bangladesh players announced that they will not take part in any cricketing activities unless a 11-point demand made to the cricket board is met.

“We just came to know about it we will discuss it in the board and try to resolve it as soon as possible,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

“I don’t think it is anything like revolt. They are yet to tell us anything formally, but we are looking into the matter,” he concluded.

However, the new ruling has not gone down well with the Test and T20 captain of Bangladesh, Shakib-Al-Hasan, who feels this rule will suppress the cricketers.

“For so many years we couldn’t select a leg-spinner for the senior team, but suddenly we made plans to include seven legspinners in the BPL. This decision does come as a bit of a surprise, but I would still state that the board has taken a decision that it thinks is good.

“I think that leg-spinners should bowl a lot of overs in first-class cricket to gain confidence and consistency. The BPL is an international-standard competitive tournament where you will face scenarios that you are likely to face in international cricket. You share the dressing room with overseas cricketers. It is not the place to make a player,” Shakib was quoted as saying by Bengali daily Samakal.

“Only focusing on the national team shouldn’t be the main job of the organisers. Places like Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet should have a proper gym, running and indoor facilities. You cannot bat for more than 15 minutes in the Mirpur indoor facilities, because it gets so hot.

“They haven’t installed ACs even after being told for 10 years. It is quite disappointing, especially when we see indoors in other countries that have clear lighting and ACs. Also, first-class match fees are very unacceptable,” he added.

“It is a very small amount for a cricketer to maintain the minimum standard of living in Bangladesh. Things are getting costlier. Government officials get increments every year, but we see that it is the same for us every time. It even gets reduced. BPL and DPL are big examples of this.

“I always get a feeling that cricketers in our country are being suppressed. This is not right. Everyone should have equal opportunity. A player should be left to earn what he feels he deserves. If the team doesn’t want to take the player at that payment, the player will deal with it. But to stop him from freely naming his price is not right,” Shakib said.