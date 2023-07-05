Home

Sports

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: The game will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Take a look at the Dream11 prediction and pitch report here.

The game is the first of three ODIs between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh are on a winning streak after their 2-0 win against Ireland. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will aim to continue their dominance in ODIs when they clash against Afghanistan on July 5 for the first of their three-game series. The game will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup just weeks ahead, both teams will be looking to get some crucial victories in and enter the upcoming competitions on a positive note.

Trending Now

As for Afghanistan, the team faced a 2-1 defeat in their previous series against Sri Lanka. The side will get a boost with the return of star all-rounder Rashid Khan in their team. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led unit will be hoping to bounce back and get a couple of wins under their belt. All in all, it promises to be a cracker of a contest at Chattogram on Tuesday.

You may like to read

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Izharulhaq Naveed, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(C), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Izharulhaq Naveed

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(C), Litton Das(WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil(WK), Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Pitch Report

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram may favour spinners. The pitch typically offers slow and conducive conditions. This allows spinners to capitalize on the turn and bounce offered at the ground. Batters can have a tough time scoring runs here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES