Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Picks, Pitch Report, Full Squads

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh after having won a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in a T20I series played in the UAE. The game will be played at Sylhet.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Match will start at 5:30 PM.

The first T20I match of the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on July 14. Afghanistan enter into this series after securing a 2-1 victory in the recently concluded ODI series. Afghanistan won their last T20I series 2-1 over Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. The unit will be high on confidence under the captaincy of Rashid Khan. On the other hand, Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, will be looking to turn the tables and start the tournament positively. Bangladesh come into this match after their 2-1 victory against Ireland in their previous home T20I series.

The sides look rather evenly matched. The game will once again boil down the spinners. Although Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other nine times in T20I matches, this will be their first meeting at the picturesque Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Wicket-keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Mominul Haque, Rony Talukdar, Amir Hamza

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rony Talukdar, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has always favoured the spinners. The batters will have their task cut out and need to dig in and make a score.

