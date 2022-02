Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming

After a clinical show in the opening ODI, Bangladesh would look to continue the winning momentum and seal the three-match ODI series on Friday.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Telecast

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game will not be telecast in India.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming

The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Venue And Start Time

The match will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 10:30 am IST on February 25, Friday.

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal (c), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Ali Khil, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

Squads:



Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nasum Ahmed



Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Fareed Ahmad Malik