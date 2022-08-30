Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022, Sharjah: Afghanistan put up a complete performance in the first game of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign. They defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the first game. The Afghan bowlers were too hot to handle for the Sri Lankan batters. Led by Mohammad Nabi who took two key wickets, they bowled out Sri Lanka for just 105 and won the match inside 11 overs. It was as comprehensive performance as one can see by this Afghan side. Bangladesh have announced a 17-member side for Asia Cup 2022. Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side as the BCB has placed their faith in him to lead the side in this continental tournament. He will also lead the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Tigers are the finalists from the last two editions. They lost the final against India in both editions. Shakib is looking forward to leading the side in this tournament and building up to the T20 World Cup.

Where will the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 take place ?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Online in India?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Start in India?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.