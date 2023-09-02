Home

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023: Where And Where to WATCH

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in a must-win Asia Cup 2023 match

BAN vs AFG (credit: Twitter)

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will be competing in a must-win game against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Sunday. BAN suffered a brutal 5 wickets loss against host Sri Lanka in their opening match. In order to keep their hopes of qualifying in the Super Four stage, Shakib and company need to win this match at all costs. However, AFG can afford a loss and still be in the race

All you need to know about the telecast and live-streaming details

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match will be played on Sunday, September 3.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match going to be played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match start?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

When can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match free?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Group B match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi

