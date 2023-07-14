Home

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch The Match

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off in the 1st T20I on July 14 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Here are the live streaming details for the match, when and where to watch.

The 1st T20I will start at 5:30 PM IST

The first T20I match of the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh is set to take place on July 14 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan has won three out of their last five T20I games. On the other hand, Bangladesh have emerged victorious in four out of their last five matches. The teams have faced each other a total of nine times in this format, with Bangladesh emerging victorious three times, while Afghanistan winning the remaining games. Adding to the equation is the home advantage that Bangladesh will enjoy during the series. But this advantage did not work out in favour of the home side in the ODI series against Afghanistan, which they lost. With both teams eager to kickstart the series with a win, the anticipated clash holds the promise of excitement.

To watch the exciting clash between both the teams, here are the live streaming details, when and where to watch the match.

Where will the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I be played?

The BAN vs AFG 1st T20I will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

When is the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I going to be played?

The BAN vs AFG 1st T20I will be played on July 14.

At what time will the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

BAN vs AFG 1st T20I will be aired on which channel in India?

There will be no telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match on any TV channel in India.

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be available for live streaming on the Fancode App and website.

BAN vs AFG 1ST T20I: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rony Talukdar, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman

