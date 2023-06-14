Home

Sports

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

BAN vs AFG 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test in India. Check Playing XI and LIVE streaming details.

No TV channel in India is going to telecast the match. So if you want to watch the only Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Dhaka starting June 14, tune in to FanCode and stream the match live. Both sides are well-matched and hence a mouthwatering contest is surely on the cards. The hosts will start slight favourites as they are the more experienced side in the longer version of the game. Afghanistan has won the toss and opted to bowl first. The visitor’s will look to get early breakthroughs and put pressure on the hosts. The match will start in minutes from now.

Date & Time: June 14-18, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), 2. Tamim Iqbal, 3. Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4. Mominul Haque, 5. Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), 6. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7. Taijul Islam, 8. Ebadot Hossain, 9. Shoriful Islam, 10. Khaled Ahmed, and 11. Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), 2. Afsar Zazai (wk), 3. Ibrahim Zadran, 4. Rahmat Shah, 5. Karim Janat, 6. Yamin Ahmadzai, 7. Zahir Khan, 8. Nasir Jamal, 9. Izharulhaq Naveed, 10. Amir Hamza, and 11. Abdul Malik

BAN vs AFG SQUADS

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Litton Das(w/c), Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Musfik Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Bahir Shah, Rahmat Shah, Nijat Masood, Afsar Zazai(w), Ikram Alikhil, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Izharulhaq Naveed

