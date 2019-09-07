Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Afghanistan’s young skipper Rashid Khan registered a world record as he surpassed Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan’s record to become the youngest captain to score 50+ and pick five wickets in the same Test. The young captain first rattled Bangladesh five a five-wicket haul and then followed it up with a brilliant 51 off 61 balls in the first innings. Rashid surpassed his Bangladeshi counterpart who had achieved the feat when 22y 115d. Rashid has merely taken 20y 350d to achieve it. This happens to be Rashid’s second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

PLAYER STAT: Youngest captain to record 50+ and a 5WI in the same Test:

20y 350d – Rashid Khan

22y 115d – Shakib Al Hasan

20y 350d – Rashid Khan

22y 115d – Shakib Al Hasan

26y 230d – Jason Holder

Only four cricketers in the history of the game have achieved this feat in their debut est and the elite list includes Imran Khan, Shakib-al-Hasan and FS Jackson. None of these captains achieved this feat in the first two innings of the Test, Rashid is the only one to do so.

Fifty-plus & 5-for on Test captaincy debut: Hon.FS Jackson, 1905

Imran Khan, 1982

Shakib Al Hasan, 2009

RASHID KHAN, 2019#BANvAFG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 7, 2019

What was heartening to see was the fact that Rashid did not overdo things as he bowled with a lot of control.

✅ Youngest Test skipper

✅ Half-century

✅ Five wickets

✅ Youngest Test skipper

✅ Half-century

✅ Five wickets

A brilliant Test captaincy debut for Rashid Khan! He takes the last wicket, bowling out Bangladesh for 205 in their first innings. The hosts trail by 137 runs.

At the time of filing the copy, lunch was being taken on Day 3 of the One-Off Test. Afghanistan lead by 194 runs. Ibrahim Zadran (24) and Asghar Afghan (18) are in the middle.