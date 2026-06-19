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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh wins toss, elects to bat first

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss in the second game and elected to bat first at Chattogram on Friday.

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Bangladesh will take on Australia in 2nd T20I match in Chattogram on Friday. (Image: AI)

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Former T20 World Cup winners Australia will be eyeing revenge and a series win over Bangladesh after losing their ODI series as the two teams face off in the second game of the three-match series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday. Aussies bounced back from a 2-1 ODI series defeat by hammering Bangladesh by six wickets in the first T20I match in Chattogram earlier this week.

Bangladesh have been missing the services of their regular T20I skipper Litton Das, due to a calf injury and are being led by batter Towhid Hridoy. It will be interesting to see if they will bring back pacers Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed for this must-win clash on Friday.

Australia, on the other hand, are missing the services of stars like Travis Head and Pat Cummins in the series but will once again bank on in-form young star Cooper Connolly to fire in Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match Playing 11

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawhid Hridoy (c), Shamim Hossain, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score and Updates HERE –