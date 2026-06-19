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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh wins toss, elects to bat first

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss in the second game and elected to bat first at Chattogram on Friday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: June 19, 2026, 1:10 PM IST
Bangladesh
Bangladesh will take on Australia in 2nd T20I match in Chattogram on Friday. (Image: AI)

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Former T20 World Cup winners Australia will be eyeing revenge and a series win over Bangladesh after losing their ODI series as the two teams face off in the second game of the three-match series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday. Aussies bounced back from a 2-1 ODI series defeat by hammering Bangladesh by six wickets in the first T20I match in Chattogram earlier this week.

Bangladesh have been missing the services of their regular T20I skipper Litton Das, due to a calf injury and are being led by batter Towhid Hridoy. It will be interesting to see if they will bring back pacers Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed for this must-win clash on Friday.

Read more: BAN vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Australia, on the other hand, are missing the services of stars like Travis Head and Pat Cummins in the series but will once again bank on in-form young star Cooper Connolly to fire in Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 2nd T20I match Playing 11

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawhid Hridoy (c), Shamim Hossain, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 19, 2026 1:10 PM IST
    Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Here are playing 11 of both Australia and Bangladesh in 2nd game…
    Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
    Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawhid Hridoy (c), Shamim Hossain, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
  • Jun 19, 2026 1:05 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second game. “We saw the conditions the other day and will try to get a total that we can
    defend. It is always great when you see young guys come in and play a
    significant role. Last game was an all-round performance for us,” Marsh said at the toss.

  • Jun 19, 2026 12:56 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Bangladesh captain Towhid Hridoy and Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh are set to come out to the middle soon for the toss at Chattogram, which is set to take place at 1pm IST.

  • Jun 19, 2026 12:42 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Australia spinners led by Adam Zampa created history in the first game against Bangladesh in Chattogram. For the first time in their T20I history, Australian spinners claimed 9 wickets in an innings and also for the first time it has happened against Bangladesh. Can Aussie spinners continue their form in the second game on Friday?

  • Jun 19, 2026 12:16 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Mitchell Marsh’s Aussies will look to continue their winning run against Bangladesh in this format after winning the last three games against them. Overall, Australia have won 7 and lost 4 match in T20I cricket against Bangladesh. Can Aussies taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over Bangladesh on Friday?

  • Jun 19, 2026 12:14 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 2nd T20 match between Bangladesh and Australia in Chattogram on Friday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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