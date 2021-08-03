Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket 1st T20I

BAN vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming 1st T20I From Dhaka: Bangladesh will take on Australia in the first game of the five-match bilateral T20I series, starting August 3 in Dhaka. The five-match series will get underway at Mirpur's She-e-Bangla National Stadium. The venue will remain the same for all five T20I matches. Bangladesh had an excellent tour of Zimbabwe, where they won the three-match T20I series 2-1. With Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal missing the series, the onus will be on experienced campaigners such as Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar to lead the way against Australia. Meanwhile, Australia will be led by stand-in captain Matthew Wade, who has been given leadership responsibilities after Aaron Finch was ruled out due to a knee injury. Wade will be hoping that his team can bounce back after the 4-1 loss to West Indies in the T20I series last month. Australia are without several key players, including David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson. Here are the details of Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming India – when and where to watch BAN vs AUS 1st T20I live cricket score and live match online and on TV in India.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I will start?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I will take place on Tuesday – August 3. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I will be played?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which TV channel will live telecast the Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I will not be broadcasted live in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I online in India?

The Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I will be streamed on the FanCode app and JIOTV in India.

BAN vs AUS Probable Playing 11s

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.

Australia: Matthew Wade (C/wk), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye.

BAN vs AUS SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk/C), Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Riley Meredith, Wes Agar.