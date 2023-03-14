Home

Sports

Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Online: When And Where to Watch in India

Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20I LIVE streaming: 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England online and on TV in India.

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Online

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 3rd T20I match between Bangladesh and England online and on TV in India:

While Bangladesh looks to seal the series, it will not be easy against the formidable English side. After winning the first T20I, England would look to stop Bangladesh’s run when the two sides meet for the second game on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

When and where will Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I match take place?

The 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England will take place on March 12, 2023, at 02:30 PM (IST) and will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Where we can watch Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I match in India?

The 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and England will be live-streamed on the FanCode mobile and TV app for live streaming.

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI

BAN Probable Playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

ENG Probable Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Bangladesh and England Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

