Bangladesh vs India 2nd Test: Tattered reputations, Form And Abysmal Choices Galore Dent Winning Record

Rahul has had an abysmal season by and large, but every time he fails, there is some circumstance that sees him play some more, and fail again.

Bangladesh vs India 2nd Test: Tattered reputations, Form And Abysmal Choices Galore Dent Winning Record

Dhaka: The ironies of the second Test between Bangladesh and India are cruel, or funny, depending on where you stood. For a follower of cricket, the match had everything that was needed, as the pendulum swung wildly, one way and then the other. But for the pure Indian supporter, there were just too many questions left unanswered. The biggest one, of why and how Kuldeep Yadav missed out on playing this Test, has been taken threadbare, but still lives on. As does the question as to whether India would be in such a predicament at the end of the Test. But the biggest irony of it all was that KL Rahul plays on, and even leads!

The discussions on how and why Rahul keeps playing when others who have delivered, or could potentially deliver, still do not get a look-in. Rahul has had an abysmal season by and large, but every time he fails, there is some circumstance that sees him play some more, and fail again.

Another question doing the rounds, with increasing frantic, is the dire need for changes up top. Bet it Rohit Sharma, Rahul and even Virat Kohli, the erosion of form and ever-decreasing conversion of chances into big scores have become quite a worry. Then there is this entire process of players taking breaks, dime a dozen, and returning looking even more unfit.

The tatters that are the Indian men’s cricket system as of now just too much of an elephant in the room to ignore. Selectors have paid for the team’s poor showing, but many players who have done nothing at all, or worse, continue to play, but definitely not flourish.

The biggest irony, however, is that each and every slot that should ideally be vacant after such a slew of poor shows can be filled, three times over in some cases.

Young talent is bubbling in all the playing cauldrons in domestic cricket and yet, the same few seem to make it to the India squad.

To blame the selectors was easy. After all, they don’t have some massive franchises with immense financial clout backing them, as it the case with most of these senior players.

Then of course, is the question of team selection. On what logic would Kuldeep Yadav be dropped, is difficult to decipher. His presence on this Dhaka track would surely have made a telling difference, as was evident from the way all the other spinners performed.

In the final count, India still managed to pull off a win but none of the much-vaunted top-order needs any thanks for that. The presence of Shreyas Iyer lower down the order had more to do with sending nightwatchmen in the previous evening than any great inspiration by the captain.

More Test series beckon, and if this is the manner in which teams are selected and how the players un poor form are backed, then the results won’t be so flattering, that is for sure.