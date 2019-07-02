After succumbing into a heavy defeat against England, India would take extra precautions against a spirited Bangladeshi side. A win would seal the semi-finals berth for Virat Kohli & Co. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are in a do-or-die situation and need to win both of their remaining matches to stand any chance for qualification.

India’s unbeaten streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 came crushing before England as India failed to chase 338. However, excusing the defeat, the Virat Kohli-led side have looked a balanced unit and don’t depend on certain players. The responsibilities have been distributed and the players have performed that to perfection.

Playing good cricket consistently, it has been a romantic ride for Bangladesh so far. The results might not have come in all the games, but they can take pride from their hearty performance. Shakib Al Hasan has been their standout player, while the others have also played their parts to a great extent.

Here are the key players to watch in India-Bangladesh clash:

Rohit Sharma

The 32-year-old India batsman is in great form in the World Cup as he has 440 runs in six innings so far. Sharma provides a steady start to the Indian inning and has the ability to accelerate when required. He is the only batsman to score three centuries in the tournament and also the highest run-getter for Men in Blue.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib moved to the top in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders last month. The 32-year-old has been in sensational form in this World Cup as he is the third highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. The left-hander has scored 476 runs in the World Cup till now. Shakib is a vital member of the Bangladeshi side. Apart from his batting, he also bagged five wickets.

Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli atop the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings and is displaying a magnificent form in this edition of the quadrennial tournament. Kohli has smashed five consecutive half-centuries and has amassed 382 runs until now. Apart from his batting abilities, it is his captaincy which invigorated the Indian side in this World Cup.

Soumya Sarkar

Of late, the left-handed batsman has been in exceptional form for Bangladesh. The opener has provided quickfire start to the team. He along with Tamim Iqbal has provided the team with a solid foundation. Sarkar scored 42 runs off just 30 balls in Bangladesh’s first match against South Africa in the World Cup. The 26-year-old has become a lynchpin of the team and the side’s hopes will rely on him in the match against India too. He also has three wickets under his name.

Jasprit Bumrah

The 25-year-old speed prodigy is considered to be a key player for India. Bumrah’s unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity. Apart from his wicket-taking skills, the number one ODI bowler is very economical in the death overs. Bumrah returned with figures of 2-9 against West Indies in World Cup match. He continued his form and picked three Australian wickets. In the match against Afghanistan, Bumrah turned the match in favour of India as he bagged two wickets.