Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I online and on TV in India.
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I
Hosts Bangladesh would start overwhelming favourites as they are taking on Ireland in known conditions. The match will be played at Chattogram where conditions would favour spin and that is where the hosts would look to choke the opposition. Interesting to see how the Irish cope in the sub-continental conditions.
Here is where you will get all the details:
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI Date And Venue
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong on March 29. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I ODI can be watched on Fancode app. No channel will broadcast the BAN vs IRE T20I in India.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable playing XI:
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White
Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand, Thomas Mayes
