Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates 1st T20I

Dhaka: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live from Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After registering a thumping series win over Australia, Bangladesh will now host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series which will be a tune-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup. New Zealand have travelled to Bangladesh without most of their key players. In the first T20I, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat first. The pitch is expected to be slow in nature and supposed to assist the spinners. Bangladesh are entering the match with their strongest side and they will try to maximise the experience of facing a top side ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Playing XIs of New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy