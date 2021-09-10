Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 5th T20I

With series already sealed, Bangladesh will look for one final push to make it 4-1 against New Zealand in the final match of five-game T20I series. Making full use of spin-friendly conditions, Bangladesh registered teir second T20I series win in a row. They bowled out New Zealand for the second time in this series. Meanwhile, New Zealand played their heart out in a win must game, but weren't able to defend the smallest of targets. As a result, they lost the fourth T20I by 6 wickets in the final over of the match. Holding the tag of second-string side, they adapted well to the sub-continent conditions. However, they lacked match winners which affected them badly in this series. Here are the details of Bangladesh vs New Zealand – when and where to watch BAN vs NZ live streaming Cricket match online and on TV in India.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming 5th T20I Bangladesh vs New Zealand

What time will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I will start?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I will take place on Saturday – September 10. The match will kickoff at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which channel will telecast the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I in India?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I will not be broadcasted live in India.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I online in India?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be streamed on the Fancode app and JIOTV in India.

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (C/wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.

BAN vs NZ SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Aminul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (wk/C), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Sears.