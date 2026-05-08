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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1: Shantos century takes Bangla Tigers to 301/4 at stumps; Mushfiqur on route for something big tomorrow

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1: Shanto’s century takes Bangla Tigers to 301/4 at stumps; Mushfiqur on route for something big tomorrow

The hosts scored 100 runs in almost all of the three sessions and leading the charge was Bangladesh's number 3 batter Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. The duo steadied the ship with their exceptional partnership of 170 runs, which could have extended furthermore if Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas hadn't caught Shanto right in front of the stumps

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque during their 170-run partnership against Pakistan in Dhaka. (Photo credit: Bangla Tigers Instagram)

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s gritty full century helped Bangladesh remain in a commanding position at the end of day 1 of their 1st Test against Pakistan at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The Bangla Tigers finished the day at a score of 301/4 with veteran batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das present in the crease at stumps.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood had won the toss and elected to bowl first in what was an evenly balanced surface in Dhaka. There was an unusual sighting of grass in the surface, which is surprising given the fact that the wicket is usually slow and sluggish.

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The Pakistani team management might have made a wrong assessment of the surface as their decision to bowl first completely backfired. Although the visitors began the day on a positive note, getting the wickets of openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (8) and Shadman Islam (13) within the 12th over, Bangladesh recovered very well as the day went by.

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Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque steady Bangladesh’s ship

The hosts scored 100 runs in almost all of the three sessions and leading the charge was Bangladesh’s number 3 batter Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. The duo steadied the ship with their exceptional partnership of 170 runs, which could have extended furthermore if Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas hadn’t caught Shanto right in front of the stumps.

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Regardless, Shanto walked out after playing a captain’s knock of 101 off 130. Bangladesh could have had another centurion today in Mominul Haque, who was dismissed by Noman Ali for 91 off 200.

The Bangla Tigers were at 276 when the 4th wicket fell and by the time stumps were called in the 85th over, they had touched the 300-mark, all thanks to veteran Mushfiqur Rahim’s 48 not-out. He was very well supported by Litton Das, who will continue tomorrow morning from 8 runs.

Disappointing outing for the Pakistan bowlers

The Pakistani bowlers, meanwhile, had a disappointing end to day 1 with each front line bowler – Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Noman Ali scalping only a wicket each. They will be hoping to turn things around tomorrow in the morning. Day 2 will begin from 9:30AM onwards.

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